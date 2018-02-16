South Shields pharmacist’s humbling award win - and could you be next?

An award-winning pharmacist urged Gazette readers to nominate a health hero - because it could be a fantastic morale boost for them.

Flagg Court Pharmacy in South Shields was a winner at last year’s Best of Health Awards and a team of staff were there for the memorable moment.

It was “quite humbling and great for morale,” said Flagg Court Superintendent Pharmacist Tony Schofield.

And just by nominating your own health hero for this year’s competition, it could have the same effect for others, said Tony.

He reflected on a night of great success and said: “There were people there who were real health heroes and to be next to them, was incredible.”

He praised everyone who nominated his pharmacy and said the win was not just for himself. “It was for all the team and it was recognition that they deserve.”

“It was quite a moment.

“These people are voting for you at a time when either they are ill, or they are representing someone who is ill. And for them to notice you at that time when they are not at their best, that is quite humbling.”

Tony urged people to put in nominations for their own health hero in this year’s competition.

He said it would be great if the public could nominate “the people who have been cheerful and nice to them when they are under incredible pressure.”

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

We thank them all for their fantastic backing and watch out for more information on each in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, we need your entries to truly reward those who deserve praise.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

THE CATEGORIES.

GP/ Practice of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year.

Nurse of the Year.

Community Nurse of the Year.

Dentist/ Practice of the Year.

Optometrist of the Year.

Therapist of the Year.

Care worker of the Year.

Dental Nurse of the Year.

Midwife of the Year.

Pharmacist of the Year.

Team of the Year.

Customer Service/ Unsung hero Award.

Long term Achievement.