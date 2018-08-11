South Tyneside social club raises nearly £4,000 for cancer charity

Kind-hearted members at a South Tyneside social club have raised almost £4,000 for a cancer charity.

Hebburn Legion Club have been supporters of Macmillan Cancer Support for a number of years and they have raised just over £3,800 for the organisation.

Hebburn Legion Social Club donations to Macmillan Cancer Support. From left club's Denise Joyce and Macmillan's Jane Curry

Club member Denise Joyce personally chose to fund-raiser for Macmillan after she lost her father, who was secretary at the club, to tongue cancer 14 years ago.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Jane Curry said: “The club really are the epitome of what being the heart of your local community is about.

“They have come together, staff, committee members and members of the club to not only raise funds for the charity, but to raise awareness of its services in the local area.”

Denise has done various events at the club including a collection in memory of her mother, as well as having collection tins on the bar for customers to drop in their loose change.

Fellow member Linda McCartney has also held fundraising nights in the consort room.

Jane added: “These events not only support the charity, but ensures the club is doing something to support its members and the local community, whilst keeping the club alive and encouraging locals to make use of its facilities.

“The club have raised enough to fund a Macmillan Nurse for almost one month, who would support local cancer patients and their families through practical, medical and emotional support.”

Those who would like to know more about how they can support Macmillan in South Tyneside, or want ideas on holding an event to support their local social club should contact Jane Curry on 07809 554 959 or email jcurry@macmillan.org.uk.