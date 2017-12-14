Steve Harper and Alan Shearer support launch of world's first 'check yourself' app by cancer charity

Sportsmen and celebrities have backed the launch of the world's first "check yourself" app for testicular cancer.

Launched by The Oddballs Foundation, the app has been welcomed by the charity's legion of supporters, including international rugby teams, Premier League football clubs and celebrities around the world.

Each month, a celebrity will encourage users to check themselves, through a video uploaded to the app. Newcastle United hero Alan Shearer is the first celebrity to record his own message, where he encourages users to follow the simple steps and get checking.

The second month's video will come from international rugby referee Nigel Owens.

Steve Harper, patron of the Foundation and former Newcastle United goalkeeper, said: "This is the most common cancer for males aged 18 to 35 and unless we get a reminder, most of us just don’t think about it.

"Guys, we’ve all got our phones in our hands, so come on, download the app now.

"It’s so simple, you even get a reminder to check yourself once a month, so you can’t forget. This could save your life, your son’s life, your father or grandson’s life. It’s that important."

The app is now available, free of charge, in both Apple and Android app stores. Search for 'Oddballs - Check Yourself' to find it and download.

OddBalls often receive messages from members of the public who have been supported by its work.

William Cooper, MD of OddBalls said “We recently had an email from the parents of an 11-year-old boy. He had found a tiny lump after reading the simple check yourself guide on the back of our underwear packaging.

"Fortunately the lump was removed and he has since made a full recovery. His mum Ellen got in touch to tell us his story and has since downloaded the app. Her son has gone on to encourage his school friends to also check and download it."