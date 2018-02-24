Sunderland and South Tyneside health chiefs look to recruit 100 Filipino nurses

Health chiefs have headed to the Philippines in a bid to recruit 100 new nurses to work in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Following joint working across the South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group and after a strategic staffing review undertaken by the director or nursing in South Tyneside during 2017, the trip will see a team travel to Manilla then Cebu with a view to attracting the nurses.

South Tyneside District Hospital.

The new recruits will work in Sunderland Royal Hospital, Sunderland Eye Infirmary and South Tyneside District Hospital and cover specialities including emergency care, acute medicine and care of the elderly.

As pressures on the NHS continue to grow and despite the financial challenges facing both trusts, leaders have been clear that investment into more posts is essential in order to continue delivering the highest possible quality of safe patient care.

Melanie Johnson, executive director of nursing and patient experience for both health trusts, said: “Nursing and midwifery is a complex, demanding but, ultimately, very, very rewarding profession.

“For many years, we have welcomed many Filipino nurses into the NHS in the region and there is already a very strong sense of community and belonging which I hope will help us attract even more nurses of the highest calibre to join our teams in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

“It is important, given the pressures facing our NHS and the demands on our existing workforce that we continue to explore all possible opportunities to attract more people into our organisations and I am confident that by working together as the South Tyneside and Sunderland Healthcare Group that we will be able to do just that.”

All new recruits from overseas will be required to meet the Nursing and Midwifery Council registration process.