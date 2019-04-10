Sunderland boss Jack Ross backs £30,000 appeal to boost Foundation of Light's mental health project

Sunderland AFC’s manager Jack Ross has been joined by first team players to pledge their support to a campaign which aims to tackle mental health across the North East.

The club and its official charity, Foundation of Light, recently announced the Give a Quid campaign to raise £30,000 to support the foundation's work across the region to improve people's mental health through its award-winning programmes in sport, health, education and employability.

The Beacon of Light, the foundation's base, in Monkwearmouth.

The vital League One match against Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, April 19, will be dedicated to the foundation, with a number of activities taking place in the stadium before the match and at half time.

Black Cats manager Ross is urging supporters to get behind the cause and Give a Quid.

He said: “I’m very proud to support Foundation of Light’s Give a Quid campaign and its mission to improve mental health in North East communities.

“There is often a stigma around mental health issues.

Jack Baldwin hopes supporters of the Foundation of Light will back the 30,000 appeal.

"We should all talk about it more, so if either ourselves or one of our friends or family should suffer with their mental health, we’re better equipped to help and get through it together.”

Lesley Spuhler OBE, the Foundation of Light's chief executive, added: “We’re very grateful for the support of Jack, the players and all at Sunderland AFC for getting behind this campaign and helping us do more to improve mental health in the North East.”

A downloadable fundraising pack is available on the Foundation of Light website for businesses or supporters’ groups who would like to get involved in the days leading up to the game.

Businesses who support the campaign can also receive visits from Sunderland AFC mascots Samson and Delilah, and Foundation of Light social media team.

Chris Maguire and Adam Matthews are among the Sunderland AFC team to support the campaign.

Ideas suggested by the foundation include a red and white day in a work place, take a wellbeing walk at lunchtime and getting together to chat with friends and colleagues during a break.

Donations can be made in person at the Beacon of Light, text FOLQUID to 70085 or donations can be made online via foundationoflight.co.uk.

Any businesses who would like to get involved can contact clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk or call Clare on (0191) 563 4777 to find out more.

People can also join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #FoLGiveaQuid, on Twitter via @Safcfol, follow Facebook.com/safcfol or instagram.com/foundationoflight and visit linkedin.com/company/safcfol