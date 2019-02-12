They’re helping to find Sunderland and South Tyneside’s health heroes - can you?

The search to find this year’s health heroes has had top-level backing.

The Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette are holding the annual Best of Health Awards once again.

And for the third year, the awards are being held in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Health experts have praised the campaign as a great way to recognise fantastic work in the health sector.

Melanie Johnson, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals for South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts, said: “The Best of Health Awards recognise all that is great about our local NHS and we are proud to be a sponsor.”

She also spoke of the excellent work done within the health sector, no matter what the situation is.

“Despite the relentless pressure that staff in our hospitals and the community have to deal with day in day out, delivering excellent and compassionate care for our patients is always very much at the heart of everything we do.

“These awards give us all an opportunity to celebrate this amazing work and thank our dedicated NHS staff for all that they do to continually improve standards of patient care and improve the health and wellbeing of people across the region.”

Now, it’s up to you to help us find the very best.

Is there a nurse, doctor, dentist or carer who works tirelessly in their job without ever seeking praise?

South Tyneside District Hospital

Is there a doctor who gave you excellent treatment, or perhaps a nurse whose help was invaluable?

If you are an optometrist, therapist, care worker, dentist or dental nurse, there’s a category for each of you too.

And then there’s the midwives, pharmacists, unsung heroes and those with long-term achievement.

Tell us all about the fantastic health professionals so that they can be in the running to pick up honours.

Sunderland Royal Hospital.

We need your nominations in the categories listed below.

We shall be aiming to report on most of the nominated causes in the weeks to come.

That way, the top-class workers in our health profession get the recognition they deserve, whether or not they pick up an award at the end of the competition.

Nominations can come from all sources.

It can come from the health service professionals themselves, their colleagues, from members of the public – or from anyone who feels they know someone who deserves to be rewarded.

Once nominations come in, it will be up to a panel of judges to decide on a shortlist.

Then it is on to the finals night, which will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, May 9.

We want you to nominate your own health heroes and here are some details of this year’s competition.

THE SPONSORS

Once again the Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette are holding the annual awards in partnership with South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust. The sponsors for this year’s awards include Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

THE TIMELINE

The deadline for all nominations to be submitted is Friday, April 5, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate, send your name, address and phone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

And send a detailed reason as to why you think your nominated person or organisation should be chosen as the winner.

There are three ways you can nominate;

• Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk .

• Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

• Nominate online. Visit the website at http://www.nehealthawards.co.uk.