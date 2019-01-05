'This is a must' - your support as sisters call for dementia rights charter in mum's memory

Families are throwing their support behind a campaign focused on helping vulnerable patients with dementia.

I Still Matter Now has been launched by Sunderland sisters Ashley Joachim and Lesley Haswell, who set up the initiative in memory of their mum Patricia Heslop, who had dementia.

Their mum Patricia Heslop, who had dementia, died in 2017. She was 75.

Patricia was at Hebburn Court Dementia Nursing Home in South Tyneside as her Alzheimer's progressed into the late stages.

She was 75 when she died last April after never recovering from injuries her daughters believe were caused by an unreported fall months earlier.

Now, the pair have set out guidelines they wish to see rolled out in a so-called Dementia Charter, which includes the introduction of CCTV in care homes, rights to adequate nutrition and hydration and protection from all types of abuse.



Many of you have shared your support for the campaign on social media, arguing that those suffering with dementia need more protection.

Here are some of your comments from our social media pages:

Daniella Hanson: "I also believe that families should have the right the place CCTV in the rooms of their relatives too.

"Far too many cases of people not being treat with the respect or dignity they deserve. Well done ladies."

Diane Blair Wharton: "I couldn't agree more with CCTV in all rooms."

Joyce Magnus Steabler: "I totally agree with CCTV in all care homes, there [are] too many complaints from loving families."

Joanne Thompson: "Couldn’t agree more, our vulnerable need protection whatever the cost."

Shaun Fox Doneathy: "Think this is a must and should already be in place."

Carol Emmerson: "Totally agree well done ladies."

Sharon Ord: "Good luck girls, your mum was a lovely lady."

June Hall: "So sorry to hear of your loss. Your mum and I were friends from school. Good luck with your campaign, it is the cruellest illness."

Linda Tuck: "Totally agree. No one can watch one person all of the time and without the patient to communicate how can anyone know what the patient is doing."

Stanley Stoker: "It’s a huge problem. Even the best staff struggle. But this I can tell them watching your mother getting worse can be more painful."