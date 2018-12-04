This is how your children will be able to get free fruit in South Shields

A supermarket in South Tyneside is giving away free fruit to children as part of a healthy eating campaign.

The Morrisons store in South Shields will be offering youngsters one of their five-a-day to encourage them to make healthier snacking choices and prevent unsold fruit from being thrown away.

The Free Fruit for Kids scheme, which kicked off today, will mean that this fruit - which is ripe and of good eating quality - does not go to waste.

Morrisons say that, nationally, it expects to give away 40,000 pieces of fruit that is within its ‘sell-by’ window but is at risk of not being sold.

A range of fruit will be on offer including bananas, apples, pears, sweet clementines, and satsumas.

The fruit will be placed on a wooden stand at the front of the stor’s greengrocer area and will be replenished every morning.

The supermarket is the first to offer free fruit to kids in every store and will guarantee that surplus fruit will be made available every day.

Children can help themselves to the fruit as they shop with their parents.

Gary Tiffany, manager at the store, in Ocean Road, South Shields, said: “Sometimes our store is left with unsold fruit and customers would prefer us to find a use for it.

“So we’re putting out fruit - that’s at risk of not being sold - for children to help themselves.

“It’s healthy for them, reduces food waste in our store and will help make shopping easier for parents.”

Morrisons said their data shows reducing food waste is one of customers’ top concerns and earlier this year the supermarket committed to increase the number of wonky fruit and vegetable products by 50%.