Which pharmacies are open in South Tyneside over Christmas and New Year?

Patients are being urged to stock up on medication for the Christmas and New Year period.

NHS England is urging people to carefully consider their health needs and stock up on medicines or prescriptions they might need.

And they advise anyone with a non-emergency health issue to see a pharmacist or make an appointment to see a GP over the festive period, or call NHS 111, rather than attending A&E.

Although some GP practices are closed over the festive period, a new scheme to improve patient access means people in the North East will be able to see a GP in the evening, over the weekend and over bank holidays.

Here's a guide to which pharmacies are open and when:

ASDA PHARMACY, North Road, Boldon Colliery, NE35 9AR, 0191 537 4700

Many pharmacies will be operating reduced hours, or be closed all together.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 9am-6pm.

ASDA PHARMACY, Coronation Street, South Shields, NE33 1AZ, 0191 275 8030

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 9am-6pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-6pm.

ASHCHEM CHEMISTS, 96 Boldon Lane, South Shields, NE34 0BY, 0191 455 3222

Christmas Day: 17:00 - 22:00

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

BOOTS, Unit 1, 49-61 King Street, South Shields, NE33 1DA, 0191 456 0616.

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-2pm.

New Year's Day: Closed.

D.L. Carter & Son Ltd, 114-116 Fowler Street, South Shields, NE33 1PZ, 0191 455 2812

Christmas Day: Noon-2pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

Flagg Court Pharmacy, Flagg Court Health Centre, South Shields, 0191 456 5412

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 8pm-10pm.

New Year's Day: Closed

J DINNING (JARROW) LTD, Mayfield Medical Centre, Park Road, Jarrow, NE32 5SE, 0191 489 7257

Christmas Day: Noon-2pm.

Boxing Day: Closed.

New Year's Day: Closed.

MORRISONS PHARMACY, 20 Viking Precinct, Jarrow, NE32 3LQ, 0191 489 8534

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: 10am-4pm.

New Year's Day: 10am-4pm.

WHITELEAS PHARMACY, 176 Whiteleas Way, Whiteleas, South Shields, NE34 8HF, 0191 536 2830

Christmas Day: Closed.

Boxing Day: Closed

New Year's Day: 8pm-10pm.

* For parents and carers, the NHS child health app is an excellent source of information and advice and it is free to download. It can help you recognise when your child is ill and gives guidance on when and where to seek further treatment. You can download it from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

** People can access information about walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by calling 111 or logging onto The NHS Choices website www.nhs.uk. Type in your postcode to find your nearest services.