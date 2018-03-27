Which pharmacies are open over Easter in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and Boldon?

Health chiefs are reminding people they can get treatment and advice for minor illnesses from pharmacists as Easter weekend approaches.
With many GP practices closed and stretched A&E departments facing increased pressure over Easter, NHS England is urging people to consider heading to their nearest pharmacist if they need help.
Health chiefs are also urging people to order any prescriptions they need earlier, ahead of the bank holidays.
Here are the pharmacists that have opening hours over Easter in South Tyneside:
Asda Pharmacy, Coronation Street, South Shields
Good Friday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Asda Pharmacy, North Road, Boldon Colliery
Good Friday: 9am to 6pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm
Boots Pharmacy, King Street, South Shields
Good Friday: 10am to 2pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am to 2pm
Cohens Chemist, East View, Boldon Colliery
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 12pm to 2pm
Easter Monday: Closed
JM & M Darling Ltd, Stanhope Road, South Shields
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 8pm to 10pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Lloyds Pharmacy, St Johns Precinct, Hebburn
Good Friday: Closed
Easter Sunday: 4pm to 6pm
Easter Monday: Closed
Morrisons Pharmacy, Viking Precinct, Jarrow
Good Friday: 10am to 4pm
Easter Sunday: Closed
Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm