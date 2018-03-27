Which pharmacies are open over Easter in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and Boldon?

Health chiefs are reminding people they can get treatment and advice for minor illnesses from pharmacists as Easter weekend approaches.

With many GP practices closed and stretched A&E departments facing increased pressure over Easter, NHS England is urging people to consider heading to their nearest pharmacist if they need help.

Health chiefs are also urging people to order any prescriptions they need earlier, ahead of the bank holidays.

Here are the pharmacists that have opening hours over Easter in South Tyneside:

Asda Pharmacy, Coronation Street, South Shields

Good Friday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm

Asda Pharmacy, North Road, Boldon Colliery

Good Friday: 9am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 9am to 6pm

Boots Pharmacy, King Street, South Shields

Good Friday: 10am to 2pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am to 2pm

Cohens Chemist, East View, Boldon Colliery

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 12pm to 2pm

Easter Monday: Closed

JM & M Darling Ltd, Stanhope Road, South Shields

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 8pm to 10pm

Easter Monday: Closed

Lloyds Pharmacy, St Johns Precinct, Hebburn

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: 4pm to 6pm

Easter Monday: Closed

Morrisons Pharmacy, Viking Precinct, Jarrow

Good Friday: 10am to 4pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: 10am to 4pm