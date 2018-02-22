‘You’re a canny lovely lot’ - an NHS worker’s view of South Tyneside people

A specialist radiographer has fallen in love with the ‘canny’ people of South Tyneside after moving north.

Dee Sixsmith used to work in Manchester before moving to the region more than three years ago.

Reporting radiographer Dee Sixsmith.

She’s now a reporting radiographer at South Tyneside Hospital and loves the friendly atmosphere.

She spoke to the Gazette to give her backing to our Best of Health Awards and said: “It’s really positive especially in the current climate.

“It is positive to show what we are doing and how we are achieving things still.

“It gives a real view of the NHS and how we use evidence based medicine to push forward and make change.”

Dee scrutinises the images taken of patients - such as X-rays - and writes reports for wards, GPs and the accident and emergency department.

She is also involved in management, rotas, interventional radiography such as a barium swallow, and teaching medical students.

She has been in the NHS for 11 years and said: “I used to work in a city centre hospital in Manchester. I love it up here.

“I have fallen in love with the people of the North East. Everyone is very canny and it’s a very nice atmosphere. To come to South Tyneside is very different, dynamic and everyone is very friendly.”

South Tyneside District Hospital.

Dee is an example of the fantastic people working in South Tyneside’s health profession and you can put them in the running for honours by nominating them for a Best of Health Award.

The sponsors for this year’s awards are South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, and the Sunderland Clinical Commissioning Group.

We thank them all for their fantastic backing and watch out for more information on each in the weeks to come.

In the meantime, we need your entries to truly reward those who deserve praise.

The deadline for all nominations is Monday, April 2, and the judges will meet the following week to decide on the shortlist.

The grand final will be held at the Roker Hotel, in Sunderland, on Thursday, April 26.

To nominate, just send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable. Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all the details to Lynn Wild by no later than Monday, April 2.

Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk or send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

