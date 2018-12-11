Heating firm gets warm welcome at South Shields Football Club

Things are warning up for South Shields Football Club’s academy prospects - thanks to the support of a loyal sponsor.

South Shields firm, J Shipley & Co Heating Ltd has confirmed it will be the principle sponsor of the club’s 16 to 19 academy programme for a second year.

Left to right, South Shields FC joint manager Graham Fenton, J Shipley & Co Heating Ltd directors Nigel Surtees and Kevin Kinghorn, and South Shields FC joint manager Lee Picton.

This is in addition to the company’s other support for South Shields FC, which includes the naming rights for the club’s main function room and a pitchside advertising board.

The Mariners say this kind of backing is invaluable as it progresses with Project EFL - a long-term plan to create a community-based club which is part of the English Football League.

A spokesman for the club said: “We are truly grateful for and humbled by the support of J Shipley & Co Heating Ltd, as well as our other magnificent sponsors.”

The Shipley logo appears on the front of all SSFC Academy shirts.

Company director Sharon Surtees said: “J Shipley & Co Heating Ltd is very proud to sponsor South Shields FC’s Academy team.

“We are so impressed with the commitment to education, highlighting potential and motivation. We wish the whole squad continued success.”

This is shaping up to be another successful season for the Academy youngsters, who reached the second round of the FA Youth Cup with superb victories over teams like Macclesfield Town, Gateshead, Spennymoor Town and Chorley.

The full-time football development programme is delivered by first-team joint managers Lee Picton and Graham Fenton, alongside a choice of various educational pathways provided by Sunderland College.

Mr Picton said: “We are hugely grateful for the support of J Shipley & Co Heating Ltd, who have backed the Academy since its launch in the summer of 2017.

“Their backing is invaluable and helps us to give first-class football opportunities to teenagers across the North East.

“J Shipley & Co Heating Ltd is a local company which shares our values as a club and is fully behind what we are trying to do on and off the pitch.

“We hugely appreciate their support and look forward to our relationship continuing for years to come.”