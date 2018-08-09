Heavy showers, hail and lightning forecast for North East

If you're heading out today, take a rain coat.

Heavy showers are expected to develop in the North East today, with the possibility of lightning and hail, interspersed with sunny spells, according to the Met Office.



It will be cooler than previous days, providing some respite from the heatwave, with the maximum temperature expected to be 18C.



There will be a westerly breeze, and the weather will become dry during the evening and overnight.



The outlook for the weekend is for dry, bright weather on Saturday, becoming cloudier with rain later. It will be cloudy with rain overnight, and Sunday, becoming heavier, and more showery later.

