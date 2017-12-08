Heavy snow warning issued for North East with concerns over road, rail and air travel

A warning for heavy snow potentially disrupting roads, trains and flights has been issued for the North East as the weather takes a bitter turn.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the weekend, with heavy snow possible between 4am and 11.55pm on Sunday.

The warning, issued for the North East and other regions, reads: "A spell of heavy snow is possible over some central parts of the UK during Sunday. This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

"Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off."

Today began chilly with a cold and crisp start to the day, and brisk northwesterly winds.

The sun is expected to shine, but it will remain very cold, especially in the wind, with a maximum temperature 2 °C.

Tonight will be dry with largely clear skies, and the brisk winds gradually easing, especially away from the North Sea coast. However it will turn very cold, with a widespread frost expected. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Saturday is set to be another fine, but very cold day, despite the breeze easing. It should remain dry, and largely sunny throughout. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is for a bitterly cold start Sunday, with widespread frost. Cloudier than recent days, with some snow possible in the south. Staying cold Monday, and turning breezier. Wintry showers, and sunny spells Tuesday.