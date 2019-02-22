Hebburn band earns place to perform in Disneyland Paris

A big band from South Tyneside will be aiming to hit all the right notes when they take to the stage of Disneyland, Paris.

Off Key, based in Hebburn, sailed through the auditions for a chance to perform on the world-famous theme park’s auditorium in April.

At one of the bands performances at Beamish Museum

It’s a trip the group had been hoping to one day make a reality after being asked by its younger members if it would be possible.

Conductor John Fay said: “It’s something, in particular, the younger members have asked for a while now.

“It wasn’t as easy as just calling Disney and asking if we could play.

“I had to fill in forms and we also had to send an audition video.

It is such a big thing for us, as you have to jump through so many hoops to get a place. John Fay

“When we received the confirmation that we were going to Disneyland, the members were really excited.

“I think they had thought I’d forgotten about it.”

He added: “It is such a big thing for us.”

The band, which is based at St Oswald’s Church Hall, will leave the UK on April 15 to travel by bus to Paris.

Disneyland Paris

They will perform the next day, showcasing a range of British-themed hits.

They will have time to spend in Paris before heading home on April 17.

In total, 65 people will be making the trip - of those 40 are musicians who will play at the venue.

The youngest member is 10-years-old while the band’s oldest player is 71.

Mr Fay added: “I really do think this is our time. We are the strongest we have ever been.

“Over the last few years the number of members has been rising and we have such a wide-range of ages.

“People come from all over the North East to play with us.”

Off Key has played in a variety of venues throughout the North East - including Beamish Museum.

Off Key’s repertoire covers music from all eras with a big band twist and includes traditional big band hits set to modern arrangements, including some with vocals.

There are a number of places available on the bus for anyone wishing to support the band on the trip to Disneyland.

The cost is £240 which includes transport, hotel and park tickets.

Anyone interested contact Mr Fay on 0191 435 9531 or email offkeymusicuk@gmail.com