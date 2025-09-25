Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust

Roman Dowell, a 15-year-old student from Hebburn, has received his first England cap after being called up to the national men’s U17 football team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently in Year 11 at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, Dowell was selected alongside other young players from clubs across the English and French leagues for a recent England U17s match in Duisburg, Germany, on 9 September in which England secured a 7-5 victory despite falling behind early in the game.

Dowell, who played in goal, said: “It was a dream to play for England, and this meant a lot to me and my family. It was even better to beat Germany in their own ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Leask, Head of House at St Joseph’s, said: “As a school we are extremely proud of Roman’s achievements, he is a determined, hardworking student. Roman is a great role model to other students in the school, and we all look forward to seeing how his career progresses.”

Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust

Dowell is enrolled in the school’s elite football training programme, run in partnership with Fast Feet. The programme combines academic studies with athlete-focused training, aiming to develop both the technical ability and character required for a career in professional sport.

Roman is currently on a scholarship with Newcastle United Football Club and has been named in the squad for the U19s Champions League campaign, while also regularly playing for the U17 side.

He continues to work toward his long-term goals of playing in the Premier League and representing the senior England men’s team.