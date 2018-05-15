Hebburn Buddhist Temple to open its doors to mark Vesak Day

People are being invited to join a day of celebration to mark a special date on the Buddhist calendar.

The Dhammakaya Meditation Centre, in Church Street, Hebburn, is throwing open its doors on Tuesday May 29 for Vesak Day.

The event is celebrated annually on the full moon of the ancient lunar month of Vesakha and is one of the most important festivals in the Buddhist’s calendar.

From 2pm until 10pm, a series of events will be taking place in in the Temple for members of the public to join in.

Vesak Exhibition: the exhibition of Buddha and happiness will start at 2pm until 6pm, with a free meditation session at 3pm until 3.30pm.

People can meet a monk at 4pm, watch a Buddha film at 5pm and take part in a candle ceremony from 7pm.

Thai refreshments will be available at the event which commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha.

Panchanok Srinualnad said: “We are holding an open day as a special occasion of Buddha’s birthday in Buddhism.”

For details on services and events at the temple - including beginners in meditation - visit the Dhammakayen meditation centre on Facebook, call 07497878069 or email meditation.dmcnewcastle@gmail.com.