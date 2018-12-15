Hebburn care home residents raises charity cash by dressing as elves for a day

Staff at a South Tyneside care home got into the festive spirit when they donned elf costumes to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The charitable effort by Bedewell Grange Care Home in Hebburn was part of National Elf Day on December 7 - a fundraising initiative launched by the Alzheimer’s Society.

It aims to bring some festive cheer to residents and their families and raise money that will go towards finding the cure for dementia.

On the day, residents, staff and guests at Bedewell Grange wore the likes of stripy socks and head-to-toe elf outfits to raise money for the cause.

Everyone involved was able to take part in elf-themed games including elf-bingo and enjoyed a festive spread.

The home managed to raise a total of £100 towards the cause.

Florence Stelling, a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes.

“What a wonderful way to raise money for charity.”

Theresa Chapman, Acting General Manager at Bedewell Grange and head elf, said: “We know many people living with some form of Alzheimer’s, and we’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

“For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do pop in anytime and we’ll do all we can to help.”

Bedewell Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which provides personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Bedewell Grange provides residential and dementia care for 50 residents.