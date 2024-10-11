Hebburn company fined £750K following a crane collapse at its Falmouth Docks site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hebburn company has been fined after a crane collapsed, putting more than 250 people at risk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A&P Falmouth Limited, based on Wagonway Road, in Hebburn, has been fined £750,000 after a crane collapsed at its site on Falmouth Docks.

Emergency services declared a major incident following the collapse at A&P Falmouth on May 10, 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crane had been operating above the Tidespring, a Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship, when the driver noticed that the jib was descending uncontrollably.

Health and Safety Executive

The driver managed to move it away from the RFA Tidespring and over the dockside before it collapsed - with the jib landing on a cage of acetylene cylinders.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that there were approximately 258 workers on site at the time of the incident.

The HSE also found that A&P Falmouth had failed to properly maintain the crane after third party recommendations regarding defects were not acted on by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company's site, off Wagonway Road, in Hebburn. | Google Maps

A&P Falmouth pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

It was fined £750,000 and ordered to pay £26,792.30 in costs following a hearing at Truro Crown Court today (October 11).

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Melissa Lai-Hung said: “This was a very serious incident and it is fortunate nobody was injured or killed as a result of this catastrophic failure at Falmouth Docks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thoroughly investigated this incident and found that A&P Falmouth Limited’s system of maintenance was not effective in preventing the collapse of the crane.

“This case not only highlights the importance of regular proactive maintenance but also the inspection of lifting equipment.

“Companies looking for advice in these areas can find readily-available and free guidance on the HSE website.”