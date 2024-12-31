Hebburn couple inspire each other to lose weight after joining Slimming World

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hebburn couple have gone on a weight-loss journey together.

Matt and Donna Stonall, from Hebburn, have helped each other go on a transformational journey after they both joined Slimming World in October 2023.

The couple, who got married in October 2022, decided to lose weight after coming returning from a holiday in France “full of energy” having only eaten chicken, salad, and vegetables due to Donna’s diagnosis with Celiac disease.

Since deciding to lose weight, Donna, 42, has gone from a size 18 to a size 12, while Matt, 39, has dropped from a 44-sized waist down to a 36-sized waist.

Donna, who is a group services director, has given an insight into why the couple decided to go on a weight-loss journey together.

She said: “We felt uncomfortable, hated the way we looked, felt lethargic, low energy and low self esteem, we both knew we had do something.

“We got to together in a new relationship in 2019 and moved in together during the pandemic - as with all new relationships you become comfortable and bad habits crept in.

“During Covid we would enjoy meals and there was always wine or some form of alcohol involved. Then once lockdown was over, socialising with friends and family every weekend became the norm so the weight just crept on.

“Having gotten engaged in 2021, we decided in January 2022 that we would exercise more and eater healthier as we wanted to feel the best on our special day - we lost about two stone each.

“I felt amazing on our wedding day but when I look back at the photos, I can’t believe how big I looked even then.

“I found out I had Celiac disease in May 2023 so when we went to France in that September, we were in the middle of nowhere and had to get our own food.

“As we didn’t know what was gluten free, we only ate chicken, salad and vegetables. This was the turn around we needed, we came back from an amazing holiday feeling refreshed and full of energy.

“We decided on the drive home to start Slimming World so we could learn how to eat correctly again.”

Matt and Donna revealed that before they decided to transform their eating habits, the pair would eat a lot of takeaways due to how convenient it was - especially if they had to work away from home.

Now the pair typically will eat fruit, vegetables, chicken and eggs. They also stated that they love spicy food and can make a meal with most left overs that are in the fridge.

Matt, who is an engineering service manager, has revealed how he feels now that he has lost weight.

He commented: “It is certainly best the decision we have made, we feel more energetic, more confident, we walk further than we did before, and we both sleep better - being a year in now this is just our way of life.

“I can now kick a football round with my boys whereas before, I would have just chosen to be in goal. I just have more energy.

Donna added: “I can paint my toe nails by just bending down now and I’m starting not to worry about going out with friends.

“I used to panic for days in advance about what to wear and hated getting ready as I would get too upset but I have learned to be kind to myself.

“It certainly helps we can by off the peg clothes with easy, our love of cooking has just increased and we rather have home cooked food than go out.

“We have decided when the time is right we would love to re-create our wedding pictures with slightly smaller clothes.”

You can find out more about Slimming World groups in Hebburn by visiting: https://www.slimmingworld.co.uk/counties/tyne-and-wear/hebburn.