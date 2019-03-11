Hebburn flats plan sparks new anger over fears they’ll be an ‘eyesore’

The second phase of house building at a former industrial site in South Tyneside has drawn criticism.

Resident Carole Young, 70, claims three planned three-storey apartment blocks are out of keeping with the rest of the near-five-hectare development, off Victoria Road West, Hebburn.

They form part of Newcastle-based charity Home Group Developments Limited’s proposed multi-million-pound housing scheme.

The housing association has applied to South Tyneside Council to build 49 two-bed, 58 three-bed and 60 four-bed properties, 39 of which are for social housing.

Mrs Young, of South Drive, believes the blocks, each of six apartments, will be an eyesore – and wants Home Group to rethink.

It has submitted a planning application to develop the remaining slice of a site previously part-occupied by engineering firm Siemens.

One half of the land is currently being turned into the 167-home Westburn Village by house builder Miller Homes.

Miller Homes won permission for the overall 334-property development in September 2017.

The Home Group is developing another part of the site.

A newly-submitted plan shows its architects have deliberately positioned the blocks away from the site’s boundary so as not to affect future neighbours.

But Mrs Young, whose husband David has previously criticised an element of Miller Homes’ scheme, said: “The council sent us a letter saying residents had just 14 days to make their views of the application known.

“From what I’ve seen of the plans, these blocks will look dreadful, they will be far too high. They are entirely out of keeping, and I have officially objected.

“They did not form part of Miller Homes’ original plan for the overall site. The site was previously a lovely leafy part of Hebburn, it should have been left as a wildlife corridor.

“I feel there should have been a public consultation around Home Group’s plans.”

Home Group says it wants its project to share the same design concepts in some form as those put in place by Miller Homes.

These include the retention of existing mature trees where possible, and enhancement of the landscape buffer along the west boundary next the Metro rail line.

It also wants clear primary and secondary vehicular access routes through the site to create a clear hierarchy and specific character areas, and strong pedestrian access.

No comment was available from Home Group Developments