Hebburn groups join forces to help boost cancer charity funds

Community groups across Hebburn joined forces to raise cash for a charity supporting people with cancer.

Women Get Up and Go and Fit at Heart - based at Hartleyburn and Clegwell Community Hub - and the A List ladies, who are based at Hebburn Sea Cadets, got together to help Carole Cram in her fundrasing venture in aid of Daft as Brush.

They were joined by members of Slimming World and other community groups helping to boost the coffers of the charity by £600, which was presented to Trustee Leslie Caisley, alongside women who have been supported by the cause.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care provides staffed vehicles to transport outpatients, free of charge, to and from Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy cancer treatment appointments.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, who is also a Trustee of Hartleyburn and Clegwell Community Hub, said “This joint effort, bringing together volunteers, is just one example of how much can be achieved when members of the community work towards a common goal.

“There is a wonderful volunteering culture in South Tyneside which is continuing to grow.”

South Tyneside voluntary and community groups can take advantage for free, The Open 4 Community funding portal - a database containing grants, awards and other financial assistance, by visiting www.southtyneside.gov.uk/communityfunding