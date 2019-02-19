Hebburn Helps to top agenda at Hebburn CAF

A charity team which has helped thousands of struggling families over the years will be highlighting some of their achievements to local councillors next week.

Representatives from Hebburn Helps - a food bank and crisis response team - will be at Hebburn CAF on Monday to talk about their work and current projects.

The council are behind us all the way Angie Comerford

The team provides food parcels, clothing, baby equipment, toys and household items to families in need that have been donated by the public or from some stores. .

Angie Comerford, who runs Hebburn Helps alongside Jo Durkin said: “We have received amazing support from our council - especially our local councillors - over the years.

“We have already presented at a CAF meeting previously, so to be asked is great as it gives us the opportunity to let people know what we are doing and our latest projects.

“The council are behind us all the way and in the work that we do.”

Chair of Hebburn CAF, Coun Wilf Flynn, said: “Organisations like Hebburn Helps do an amazing job providing practical support. But they provide a listening ear and also help to restore people’s dignity and self-worth.

“I would encourage people to come along to the meeting and found out more about their sterling work.”

Members of the CAF will also receive a presentation on Universal Credit following the full roll out of the benefit last May.

Universal Credit replaces a range of benefits and tax credits and is paid as one payment per household. Claimants have full control over their own finances and are expected to pay their own rent.

The Hebburn CAF will be at Hebburn Central at 10am