Hebburn man, 28, found dead - police say it’s not suspicious

Police have ruled out any foul play in the death of a 28-year-old man in Hebburn.

Concerns were raised for the man - named locally as Liam Chisholm - at an address on Hedgeley Road on Friday, January 19, and emergency services attended the scene.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics, but later died.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At about 1.25pm on Friday, January 19, police received a report of concern for the welfare of a 28-year-old man at an address on Hedgeley Road in Hebburn.

"Officers attended and the man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he sadly passed away.

"An investigation was launched but officers established there was no third party involvement and a report has been prepared for the coroner."