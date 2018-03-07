Hebburn residents campaign for return of Black Road bus service

People in Hebburn are making a new appeal for bus services to be returned to key routes in the town.

They wany bus services on Black Road to resume after provider Go North East withdrew the existing number 88 service.

Campaigners say that many elderly people feel ‘cut off’ from the rest of the borough and that businesses are suffering as a result.

Adam Ford, 26, from Kent Avenue, Hebburn, who has elderly relatives who live in the area, said: “There are currently no bus services on Black Road since the changes on January 28.

“There are no direct service from Victoria Road West, Argyle Street, Hebburn Village, Auckland Road and from Black Road to The Clock or from Jarrow bus station.

“It’s affecting everyone in the area of Hebburn, but especially older and disabled people along the Number 9 route and those on Black Road who have no bus service at all.

“There are people in the local sheltered housing accommodation on Black Road who can’t walk to the next available bus stops.”

He added: “Black Road has always had a bus service and the route in Hebburn needs to be looked at again. “It’s a simple solution to run the Number 9 along Black Road via The Clock to Jarrow instead of Blackett Street.”

Last month more than 450 people signed a petition calling for action to improve public transport on the Lukes Lane Estate.

Gillian Mclean and Jane Mills, co-owners of Creations Salon on Black Road, said the situation is affecting their business.

They said: “Clients for the salon are being told they will have to travel to Jarrow bus station to connect with another bus which still doesn’t drop them off anywhere close to the salon. It is affecting the business and it’s not acceptable.”

Coun Adam Ellison said he has received numerous complaints from residents since the new bus routes were imposed.

He said: “The council have no statutory control over the bus services, but I will be doing what I can to raise with Nexus and the bus operators the concerns of the community to bring about a resolution.”

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East said “Lukes Lane has a bus every 20 minutes which serves the key local centres of Hebburn and Jarrow where connections can be made to buses and Metro to South Shields and Newcastle. “Their bus also offers direct links to the shopping and leisure facilities of Sunderland, Boldon and Dalton Park.”