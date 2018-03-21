Hebburn sea cadet chosen for Royal role

A teenager from South Tyneside has been chosen to hold a prestigious position supporting the Queen’s representative in Tyne and Wear.

Petty Officer Cadet Ellis Gregory has worked his way through the ranks of Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadets since he first joined them at the age of 10.

He has gained qualifications in physical training, sailing, rowing, first aid, and power boating while achievomg his Petty Officer Cadet status - the highest reward.

Now, following his hard work and dedication to the cadets, he has been chosen to be one of the Lord Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear’s cadets.

His will also be attending a Royal Navy acquaint course prior to joining the Royal Navy in June.

Ellis said: “I never thought I’d get this far but I just want to thank the Sea Cadets for helping me achieve all this.

“The Sea Cadets believed in me and gave me the opportunities to succeed.”

Ellis will now support the Lord Lieutenant and his deputies - which could include accompanying him to royal visits, awards ceremonies and similar official events.

Meanwhile, Hebburn and Sunderland Sea Cadets has launched its latest recruitment drive.

The cadets, based in Mountbatten Memorial Buildings, Prince Consort Rd, Industrial Estate, Hebburn, is open to young people aged 10 to 18.

Activities they take part in include power boating, rock climbing, sailing, rowing, mountain biking and first aid training, giving them self-belief and boosting their CVs.

For details visit www.sea-cadets.org/hebburnsunderland