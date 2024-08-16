Hebburn students reveal their future plans following A-Level results day

Following A-Level results day on Thursday, August 15, students at St Joseph's Catholic Academy, in Hebburn, have given an insight into what they plan to do next.

While most are set to be heading to universities across the country, some are set to start apprenticeships and even take on a career in the emergency services.

Whatever is next for the students, the Shields Gazette team wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Take a look through to see what these South Tyneside students have planned next.

1 . Anna Muir Anna is off to the University of York to study Spanish and Italian. | Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

2 . Eddy King-Baker Eddy is off to Northumbria University where he start studying artificial intelligence in September. | Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

3 . Caitlin Auty Caitlin Auty will be heading to Durham University to study English literature. | Other 3rd Party Photo Sales