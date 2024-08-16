Hebburn students reveal their future plans following A-Level results day

Following A-Level results day on Thursday, August 15, students at St Joseph's Catholic Academy, in Hebburn, have given an insight into what they plan to do next.
While most are set to be heading to universities across the country, some are set to start apprenticeships and even take on a career in the emergency services.
Whatever is next for the students, the Shields Gazette team wishes them well in their future endeavours.
Take a look through to see what these South Tyneside students have planned next.
