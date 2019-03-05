Hebburn youngsters join elderly for art and craft sessions at care home

Youngsters in Hebburn made new friends with care home residents over half term.

The children of carers at Willowdene in Victoria Road West, visited the home for an arts and crafts session.

Five-year-old Gracie Jones meets 87-year-old Jimmy Taylor at Willowdene in Hebburn.

Carers Jade Taylor and Ayesha Jones took their children along.

Jade’s children, nine-year-old Jamie and four-year-old Alisha Brown, and Ayesha’s children, five-year-old Gracie and three-year-old Hollie Jones, all took part.

They coloured in, glittered and glued pictures while chatting to residents about living at the home.

Jamie spent time with resident Jessie Hannah, 92, asking her questions and chatting.

Jamie said: “I enjoyed coming to the see the residents. I loved talking to Jessie, she’s really nice.”

Afterwards they swapped pictures.

Jessie said: “It was lovely talking to Jamie.

“He is a very polite and interesting boy. His picture is great.”

It is hoped the day benefitted both parties.

Home manager Michael Beaney said: “It is so thoughtful of Jade and Ayesha to think of the residents during the half term holiday and to bring their children to the home.

“They are all lovely kids and the residents enjoyed meeting them and creating pictures with them.

“Both the children and our residents had big smiles on their faces at the end of the day.”