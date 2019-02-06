Help for South Tyneside residents to beat the internet scammers

A series of events is aiming to give residents a helping hand when it comes to protecting themselves from internet scammers.

The first in a number of sessions, took place on Monday at The Word in South Shields.

The event aims to highlight the scams used by cyber criminals as well as looking at the tricks used by bogus callers who target their victims either over the phone or by calling at their homes claiming to be providing a trade or service.

The sessions, officially launched by the Mayor of South Tyneside Coun Ken Stephenson, as part of Safer Internet Day, are supported by South Tyneside Council and other agencies.

Tomorrow, the team will be at Boldon Community Association in New Road, from 10am until noon.

Sally College, of Northumbria Police Southern Community Engagement Team said: “As a force, we are committed to protecting the vulnerable in our communities and clearly that includes the elderly who can find themselves targeted by opportunist offenders.

“This can come in the form of bogus callers, through the use of distraction tactics or online scams.

“As a result, it is important we work closely with our partners to help educate and raise awareness of the potential risks to the elderly and offer practical tips and advice on how they can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.”

The sessions have received support from Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird.

She said: “Whilst there are many benefits to the internet, there are also risks – and criminals often scan the internet looking for easy targets. As a result, we are delighted to once again support Safer Internet Day.”