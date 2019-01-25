Help the homeless by joining overnight sleep-out at South Shields FC

People in South Tyneside are being invited to take part in an overnight sleep-out at South Shields Football Club in aid of good causes.

Funds will be raised for three charities at the event on Saturday, February 9, at Mariners Park.

The sleep-out to raise awareness of homelessness and money for good causes will be held at South Shields FC's Mariners Park ground on February 9.

Club captain Jon Shaw is among to those to have already committed to taking part, as have some members of the club's staff.

Now the club is encouraging supporters and members of the community to come forward to participate too.

Sponsorship forms can be downloaded from the club's website, with donations to be split evenly between Changing Lives, Hospitality and Hope and North East Athletic.

Shaw, who took part in the club's last sleep-out two years ago, said: "I see the sleep-out as an important opportunity to experience and raise awareness of homelessness, and hopefully help it in anyway we can.

"I did it for one night at the last sleep-out and it's so hard to do, and that's only for one night.

"There are people who go through it every night.

"People are often homeless for reasons we don't expect, and there are a lot more going through this than we know.

"Any help, whether it be joining us on the sleep-out or a small financial contribution, will help. Thank you for your support."

Changing Lives is a national charity based in the North East which has been supporting vulnerable people for more than 45 years

Hospitality and Hope is a South Shields-based organisation which helps those in need, including the homeless. It operates a soup kitchen and food bank in the borough.

North East Athletic uses football to engage with those with drug and alcohol issues or in housing need, and operates mainly through the support of members who have established stable lives, families and other football clubs and players.

All money raised for the club goes directly into pitch hire and transport for players.

Donations for the sleep-out event can be made in person at Mariners Park or through any participant.