Here are 17 pictures of life in South Tyneside in April 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:45 BST

As April comes to an end, we look back at life in South Tyneside over the last month.

From the Easter weekend to the weather finally starting to get better, April 2025 has been a busy month here in South Tyneside.

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in the borough throughout April 2025.

Take a look through the gallery below.

1. Life in South Tyneside - April 2025

Our photographer Stu Norton has been out and about capturing life in South Tyneside throughout April. | National World

Photo Sales
Bubble T-lab sets up at Sandhaven Beach during a week of good weather.

2. Ready for refreshment

Bubble T-lab sets up at Sandhaven Beach during a week of good weather. | National World

Photo Sales
The Easter weekend saw many descend on South Shields seafront for fish and chips.

3. Fish and chip queues

The Easter weekend saw many descend on South Shields seafront for fish and chips. | National World

Photo Sales
The Weebles had an outfit change for Easter.

4. Easter bonnets

The Weebles had an outfit change for Easter. | National World

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1849
