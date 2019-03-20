Here's how to access free sanitary products in South Tyneside as part of campaign to tackle period poverty

The campaign to combat period poverty in South Tyneside continues to grow as a local charity takes ownership of a Red Box containing sanitary products.

Bright Futures, which works with young women between the ages of 11 and 25 to raise their self-esteem and confidence, now has a Red Box containing sanitary products for young people to access.

Local councillors, along with the volunteers, have pledged to donate to the box to make sure it is sustainable in the long term.

Councillor Fay Cunningham, Lead Member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Co-operatives, said: “I am delighted that Bright Futures have agreed to work with us to make sure girls and women in South Tyneside have access to these basic yet essential items.

“It is wonderful to see volunteers and councillors pledging to work together to eradicate period poverty in South Tyneside.”

Through the Red Box Project, products are already available in secondary schools in the Borough and earlier this month a box was presented to the MarketPlace in South Shields where young people regularly access services.

There are also plans to provide products to primary schools next.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: “It is a sad situation that women and girls living in poverty find it difficult to afford sanitary products.

"In addition to causing embarrassment and discomfort, this can also lead to health issues such as urinary tract infections.

"We also know that some women are missing out on school, work and social opportunities as a result of not being able to afford these essential products.

“This situation is simply not acceptable in the 21st century and we are committed to raising awareness of this issue and supporting the Red Box project to make period poverty a thing of the past in South Tyneside.”

Anyone wanting to make further donations to the Red Box project, is asked to email redboxprojectuk@gmail.com