Here's what the weather has in store for South Tyneside for the next few days

Today's weather looks to be the best of the week
The sun is set to make an appearance in South Tyneside today.

The Met Office says that after a chilly start, Wednesday is expected to be fine and dry with sunny spells.

Temperatures should be near or just above the average for the time of year, with a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

The rain is expected to return overnight, however, with a minimum temperature of 3 °C.

Tomorrow will see outbreaks of rain and possible hill snow first thing, gradually clearing east to leave sunny spells and a few blustery showers.

With brisk winds developing for a time, it will feel colder than today. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Friday is expected to be wet and very windy, with the wind continuing into Saturday but easing by Sunday.