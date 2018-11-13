Here's where to find the six new electric vehicle charging points in South Tyneside

New charging points for electric vehicles have been installed throughout South Tyneside following a £45,000 grant from the Department of Transport.

Six charging posts for plug-in vehicles have been installed in locations around the borough, expanding its existing network of more than 20 points.

South Tyneside Council received up to £45,000 in grant funding from the Department for Transport’s On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme.

It is hoped that as more residents use electric vehicles, air quality will improve and their individual carbon footprint will lower.

The new charge points have all been sited in residential areas, particularly where off-street parking is not available.

The new points are located at Boldon Community Association; The Nook, Prince Edward Way; Monkton Stadium; Simonside Outdoor Centre and two at Sea Winnings Way.

Councillor Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Housing and Transport, said: “These six new points will greatly expand our existing charging infrastructure around the Borough, and, we hope, encourage take-up of electric vehicles.

“The new posts are all situated in residential areas, making it more convenient and easier than ever to consider making the switch to electric.

“This is about looking to the future and as a council, we are committed to creating a transport network that allows us to travel in a healthy, efficient and sustainable way.

“As more residents use electric vehicles, communities will benefit from improved air quality and will lower their carbon footprint.”

The charge points will be available for use by all local residents who have electric vehicles and will allow electric vehicles to be recharged quickly, making longer journeys more viable.