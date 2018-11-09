Hero remembered at school’s assembly for Remembrance Day

The story of a war hero will be recounted to pupils a school in South Tyneside today .

Private Thomas Young, earned a Victoria Cross saving the lives of wounded soldiers in Bucquoy France in 1918 in his role of stretcher-bearer. His heroic actions will be re-told to youngsters at Hedworth Lane Primary School where he was a former pupil, during a remembrance service, taking place today.

Hedworth Lane Primary School youngsters have made poppies out of recyled materials for Armistice Day

Private Young, from Boldon Colliery, braved heavy rifle, machine-gun and shell-fire in broad daylight, to bring nine wounded soldiers to safety.

For those too badly injured to be moved, he dressed their wounds - still under enemy fire - before carrying them back unaided.

The memorial to him stabds in Cotswold Lane, Boldon Colliery - Pte Young’s birthplace.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War this weekend, youngsters at the school have been making poppies out of recycled materials and planting them in the field next to the school’s flag pole.

The school’s Armistice Day Commemorative flag is being flown.

Headteacher Tony Gill said: “Every year pupils at Hedworth Lane School commemorate Armistice Day. It is a strong tradition in our school. “Hedworth Lane School was built in 1913.

“Each year our children observe a two-minute silence, at 11am on the 11th November.

“This year, as the 11th is on a weekend, we will be observing the silence on Friday”.

Private Thomas Young VC.

In the run up to Remenbrance Sunday, the school has been selling poppies, bracelets and poppy badges with money raised going to the British Legion.