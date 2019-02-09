High winds topple tree in South Tyneside

High winds uprooted a large tree in a South Shields road today.

Emergency crews were called to Erskine Road in the town around lunchtime when the huge tree was blown over.

Fallen tree in Erskine Road, South Shields.

Tree surgeons were called to dismantle the branches and remove the tree, which was partially on the road.

A nearby resident said it was just a matter of good luck that no-one was injured.

He said: "Luckily the tree fell in the right direction. If it had fallen into the road it could have hit a car and if it had fallen in another direction it would have struck one of the houses.

"Some of the branches were sticking out into the road and cars were having to swervea bit to avoid them."

He said believes older trees like this one should be checked regularly to make sure they can withstand the high winds.