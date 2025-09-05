Home Bargains stores will be closing for three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The large homeware brand will remain closed on Christmas Day (Thursday, December 25), Boxing Day (Friday, December 26), and New Year’s Day (Thursday January 2).

The decision, announced at the company’s annual conference, is designed to give colleagues the opportunity to celebrate the festive season with their families and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Bargains has announced it will be closing for three days over the festive period | S

In addition, stores will close earlier than usual on Christmas Eve, with trading ending at 5pm to allow teams extra time to enjoy the evening with loved ones.

Read More Paul Doyle pleads not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to crashing into parade

A Home Bargains spokesperson said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard throughout the year, and we want to recognise that commitment.

“As a family-run business, we understand the importance of spending time with family and friends, particularly over the holidays.

“We’re proud to give our teams additional time off to enjoy the festive season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headquartered in Liverpool, TJ Morris Ltd – trading as Home Bargains – is one of the UK’s fastest-growing discount retailers.

With more than 600 stores nationwide and over 28,500 employees, the business is the largest employer in Merseyside and the UK’s biggest independent grocer.