Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit the North East as Met Office issues weather warnings

The North East is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place from 12pm today (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.
The Met Office said: “A band of rain will arrive across Wales, northern and western England through the middle of Tuesday, then move eastwards through Tuesday afternoon and evening.
“The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places. 3 to 5 cm snow is likely above 200 metres, with up to 10 cm in a few places.
“As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces. In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.”
Hour-by-hour forecast
Today (29 Jan)
12:00 - Cloudy 2C
13:00 - Light rain 3C
14:00 - Light rain 2C
15:00 - Light rain 2C
16:00 - Cloudy 2C
17:00 - Partly cloudy 1C
18:00 - Partly cloudy 1C
19:00 - Clear night 0C
20:00 - Clear night -1C
21:00 - Clear night -1C
22:00 - Clear night -2C
23:00 - Clear night -2C
Wednesday (30 Jan)
00:00 - Clear night -2C
01:00 - Clear night -2C
02:00 - Clear night -3C
03:00 - Clear night -3C
04:00 - Clear night -3C
05:00 - Clear night -3C
06:00 - Mist -2C
07:00 - Fog -2C
08:00 - Fog -2C
09:00 - Sunny -2C
10:00 - Sunny -1C
11:00 - Sunny 0C
12:00 - Sunny 1C
13:00 - Sunny 2C
14:00 - Sunny 2C
15:00 - Sunny 2C
16:00 - Sunny 0C
17:00 - Mist -1C
18:00 - Mist -2C
19:00 - Fog -2C
20:00 - Mist -2C
21:00 - Mist -2C
22:00 - Mist -2C
23:00 - Mist -3C