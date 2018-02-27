Housing bosses defend decision to move elderly couple with just few hours notice

Housing bosses have defended their decision to move an elderly couple from their home with just hours notice because of fears for their safety.

The family of Fred and Moira Train, both aged 79, say they are angry after the couple were moved from their home, in Ferngrove, Jarrow, into temporary accommodation without warning.

Fred and Moira Train who are both 79 and have been moved to this temporary accommodation by South Tyneside Homes with just two hours notice while repair works are carried out. Picture: TOM BANKS

But South Tyneside Homes said they had to act quickly for the safety of the couple as the electrical system in the house was in a dangerous condition.

Les Train, 56, from Jarrow, said his parents were made to leave their home last Tuesdayand had to spend two nights at The Quality Hotel in Boldon, before being moved to a temporary home on Windsor Crescent, Hebburn, on Friday.

He said: “It seems to be an overreaction on South Tyneside Homes’ part. They just had two hours notice to move out and they weren’t given the opportunity to pack up properly, they just grabbed what they could.

“They didn’t have things like a coat or gloves and toiletries. I have had to get them the basics.”

Mr Train added: “They don’t have a time scale of how long it will take until they can move back in. My mum and dad have lived their for years and years without any problems.”

A South Tyneside Homes spokeswoman confirmed the couple will be moved back into their home once the work is complete, but are unsure at this stage how long it will take.

A spokeswoman said: “Concerns about the condition of the property were flagged up following a routine tenancy visit.

“When an electrical engineer attended the property, he discovered the electrics to be in a dangerous condition and it would have been unsafe for the tenants to remain in the property.

“The tenants were moved into a hotel and have since been housed temporarily in another South Tyneside Homes property.

“Officers have made arrangements for the couple’s belongings to either be transferred to the temporary accommodation or placed in storage.”