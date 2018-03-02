How airports are being affected by today's weather

Flights from the North East will again be affected by the adverse weather today.

There has been disruption at airports across the country over recent days as a result of heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

There is again disruption to flights at Newcastle Airport today, with a number of domestic journeys cancelled.

Newcastle Airport posted on Twitter: "The airport remains open and operational however we are experiencing some disruption to flights today.

"Passengers are advised to keep an eye on our website for the latest information and contact your airline should your flight be affected."

Outgoing flights from Newcastle Airport which have been cancelled so far today are: 7.15am to Isle of Man, 8.45am to Southampton, 9.35am to Belfast, 10.15am to Aberdeen, 11.20am to Dublin, 12.15pm to Bristol, 2.30pm to London Heathrow, 3.45pm to Dublin, 7.45pm to London Heathrow, 8.05pm to Exeter and 9.15pm to Dublin.

At Durham Tees Valley Airport, meanwhile, the flights to Amsterdam scheduled for 10.10am and 4.40pm have been cancelled.

People in the North East planning to travel to Edinburgh Airport for their flights are advised of major disruption.

The airport this morning tweeted: "Edinburgh Airport is open and has received its first arrival this morning from Qatar.

"Staffing across our partners remains an issue but we are deploying 4x4s to ensure vital staff can get to the airport.

"Our understanding remains that the airlines will still operate following schedule: Departures easyJet commencing operations at 12pm, Ryanair commencing operations at 1pm, Flybe commencing operations at 10am, Jet2 commencing operations at 9am and will run a full schedule, and British Airways will commence operations late morning.

"Today will be challenging and there will be disruption.

"We understand that the fluidity of the situation can be frustrating and we thank passengers for their ongoing patience and support.

"We will provide info on our website regarding confirmed cancellations throughout the day.

"It is important that passengers only travel to the airport if their airline confirms their flight is flying.

"Amber weather warnings remain in place and the safety of our passengers and our staff is our priority.

"We ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel."

At Manchester Airport, a host of domestic departures - including to Dublin, Cork, London Heathrow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Exeter, Southampton and Glasgow - have been cancelled, as well as a 6.15am flight to Brussels.