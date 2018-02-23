How clean are Ocean Road's restaurants and takeaways?

There can't be many people from South Shields who haven't dined out in Ocean Road, or picked up a takeaway from one of its many establishments.

But how hot are they on hygiene? Flick through to see how your favourites fared when rated by inspectors.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary” and a one-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

We've featured all 40 premises serving food in Ocean Road with their ratings and the date they were last inspected. However, a few have no ratings on the database.

This could be because the business is new and has not yet been inspected, or the rating is still being uploaded to the FSA website.

The inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The condition of the structure of the buildings

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk