How Gemma Lowery will honour her son Bradley Lowery’s legacy on his birthday

The mum of an inspirational little boy who raised global awareness of childhood cancer is taking on another fearless challenge in his honour.

Gemma Lowery has announced that she will be fire walking to mark what would have been son Bradley Lowery’s eighth birthday.

Gemma Lowery taking part in a charity skydive in her son's memory last year.

The brave youngster from Blackhall sadly lost his battle with neuroblastoma aged just six in July 2017.

During his fight he raised awareness of childhood cancer around the world and his legacy now lives on through charity the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which was co-founded by his mum Gemma and Lynn Murphy.

In May last year brave Gemma jumped out of a plane in a tandem parachute jump at Shotton Air Field to raise funds for the foundation and mark her son’s seventh birthday.

On the day of the 15,000ft jump, Gemma said she really enjoyed it and that she felt closer to Bradley as she leapt out the plane.

And on Tuesday, April 30, Gemma will be walking across fire at the Newcastle Falcons ground, at Kingston Park, on May 17.

Gemma Lowery at the first Bradley Lowery Foundation ball.

She said she was really looking forward to pulling off the impressive fundraising stunt, which comes ahead of what would have been Bradley’s birthday on May 17, in the hopes of raising as much as possible.

Gemma said: “To mark Bradley’s birthday I will be fire walking at Newcastle Falcons.

“It will raise funds for the foundation so that we can continue to help our children.”

The foundation, which was set up in August 2017, is based on Middle Street in Blackhall and works to support families of poorly children.

The charity’s mission statement, written by Gemma, states: “Whilst Bradley was suffering himself, Bradley used to always look out for other children on the ward, this inspired me to carry on his work now he is no longer with us.

“Our aim with the foundation is to help and support campaigns to raise funds for medical treatment/equipment not available on the NHS.”

To find out more about the charity or show your support visit: https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com

A Just Giving page for the fire walking challenge will be set up in the coming weeks.