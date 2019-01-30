How Jarrow MP voted in Brexit debate

Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn was one of 14 MPs who voted against Labour colleague Yvette Cooper’s amendment in Tuesday night’s Brexit debate to give Parliament time to pass a bill that would postpone the leaving date until December 31.

Mr Hepburn was not available for comment on the issue.

Here is how he voted in the series of divisions.

For

Labour’s amendment for Parliament to vote on options which prevent the UK leaving the EU without a deal, including a permanent customs union and a referendum

Did not vote

The SNP’s amendment to delay Brexit, rule out leaving the EU without a deal and emphasise the role of the UK nations in the Brexit process

Against

Tory MP Dominic Grieve’s amendment to force the government to make time for six days of debate on Brexit alternatives before 26 March

Against

Labour MP Yvette Cooper’s amendment to give Parliament time to pass a bill that would postpone Brexit until 31 December if the prime minister’s deal is not approved by 26 February

Against

Labour MP Rachel Reeves’ amendment for the government to ask the EU to postpone Brexit for an indefinite period

Against

Tory MP Dame Caroline Spelman’s amendment to reject leaving the EU without a deal

Against

Tory MP Sir Graham Brady’s amendment to call for Parliament to require the backstop is replaced with “alternative arrangements to avoid a hard border” with Ireland