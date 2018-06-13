How McDonald’s staff are doing their bit to maintain South Shields park

A clean-up was on the menu for kind-hearted McDonald’s staff as they put something back into their community.

Staff members from the fast food chain’s restaurants in South Shields town centre, Simonside and Boldon helped clean West Park, in South Shields, on Sunday.

Nigel Mushens has been a consistent supporter of community events.

They offered to help out the day after the park held its annual fun day by picking up litter and helping to keep it clean and tidy.

All three of the McDonald’s restaurants are owned by Nigel Mushens, who has been supporting community group the Friends of the West Park for the last three years.

Mr Mushens often attends the group’s meetings and gets his hands dirty on the litter picks.

He was supported by McDonald’s staff members including Adam Kemp, who manages the Simonside franchise.

Mr Kemp said: “Last Saturday was the West Park’s annual fun day so we offered to support them by clearing up on the Sunday morning.

“We ask our McDonald’s employees if they would give up some of their time on a Sunday morning to pick up some litter and help maintain one of South Shields’ best parks.

“The staff are always keen to volunteer and really enjoy giving something back, which is refreshing to see.

“It’s often young members of staff helping to maintain our borough’s parks for free.”

The McDonald's staff gave up some of their Sunday morning to help clean the park.

McDonald’s also leads the Love Where You Live initiative, which sees workers helping out in the community.

That includes cleaning local parks and helping in other forms, such as sponsoring young football teams.

Workers from McDonald’s are set to help out again at West Park later in the year, including after the annual Christmas carol service in the bandstand, and after the Remembrance parade.

Mr Kemp added: “It’s always good to give a little bit back to the community.

“There are usually about 10 to 15 of our staff taking part at a time, and there are events throughout the year.

“Whenever there’s an event in the West Park, we try our best to help out afterwards.”