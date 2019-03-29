How South Shields' new landmark interchange is taking shape

The new £21m landmark transport interchange is taking shape in South Shields

These new photos show the work on the interior of the new bus and Metro interchange is making good progress ahead of the planned opening later this summer.

Work going in inside the new building

A Nexus spokesman said: “The work on the new interchange is making great progress and the interior is really taking shape. We look forward to the first Metro trains stopping there this summer.”

The new-look transport interchange is being built in the heart of South Shields and will include a combined new Metro and bus station to the south of Keppel Street.

The £21m building will bring together a modern bus station and relocated Metro station.

The new facility forms Phase Two of the South Shields 365 regeneration masterplan.

The stairs to the exit

Over the coming months, highway works and preparations for the final phase of the rail works will continue, as will construction of the bus concourse.

Lifts, escalators, fixtures and fittings and passenger information boards will be installed ahead of the station opening.

South Tyneside council is working with partners Muse Developments and Nexus, and construction contractor Bowmer and Kirkland, to deliver the project.

The project received £9.4m from the Local Growth Deal through the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.

The concourse

The Local Growth Deal is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.

The new interchange is taking shape