This summer is set to be a busy one across the North East with family friendly activities happening throughout the holidays.

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums is offering a range of fun and low-cost events.

The full list of events include:

Discovery Museum:

Thursday 27 July

Join Circurama and master mind-blowing circus skills. Try your hand at juggling, plate spinning, twirling diabolos, hula-hoops and more.

Tuesday 2 August

Join our dedicated Early Years expert Amy as she reads the story Bird Builds a Nest by Martin Jenkins, an introductory science and bird themed book.

Play on the plaza

Thursday 3 + 17 July

In this free family event for all ages join the museum team on the outdoor plaza for crafts, experiments and play throughout the day.

Wednesday 9 August

Join early years’ specialist Amy for stories and crafts. Small children of preschool age can listen to a story and then get crafty, as they design and decorate wonderful creations, inspired by the story.

Thursday 10 August

It's all aboard at Discovery Museum! If you care for a child who loves trains this is not to missed -join us in the Great Hall with Trainmaster. Trainmaster are toy-train party experts who will lay a giant toy train track in the Great Hall for little visitors to explore.

Thursday 24 August

Experience the marvellous Bubble-ologist Jesse when she returns to Discovery Museum. Jesse will dazzle you with her bubble skills in this free family event for all ages. She’ll be on our plaza at regular intervals throughout the day with fast and furious bubble shows and when she’s not around you can have a go at making and playing with your own bubble wands.

Thursday 31 August

Join Professor Pumpernickel in the Great Hall for a 90-minute bonanza of bangs, Bunsen burners and brain-tingling bamboozlement that will leave you with a burning desire to learn more about the staggering world of science.

Great North Museum Hancock:

26 July, 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 August

The Moss Troopers are a roving trio of storytellers, historians, educators, entertainers and fools. For the summer holidays the Moss Troopers will bring to life elements of our Myth Quest exhibition to bring parts of the Myth Quest out of the page and into reality. Dressed in costumes these characters will weave amongst the Myth Quest trails looking for visitors who may have taken a wrong step in the parallel.

Stephenson Steam Railway:

Every Thursday and Sunday in school holidays

Discovery Museum is home to a whole range of life-size and intricate models of ships and boats. Join the learning team for a series of family half term crafts to learn about the North East’s boats and ships and then decorate a sailboat magnet or design your own wooden ship.

Heritage Train rides - Stephenson Steam Railway

The first prototype Metro train, carriage 4001, has been donated to the Stephenson Railway Museum. In celebration of this, have a go at making your very own Metro Car hat.

Thursday 10 August

Join the Environment Records Information Centre Northeast (ERIC) to find out how to record and identify species using the iNaturalist App. Learn about the work that local conservation groups are doing, and find and record as many species of plants, animals and fungi that live on the site.

Thursday 17 August

At Stephenson Steam Railway, we have lots of different trains on display in our museum. Have a go at printing your own train design.

Thursday 24 August

Inspired by the different trains and animals that we have at Stephenson Steam Railway, have a go at creating your own model of one of our trains or one of the animals that live alongside our railway tracks.

Thursday 31 August

Inspired by the nature that lives alongside the train tracks at Stephenson, have a go at creating and painting your own nature picture using natural materials such as leaves and twigs.

South Shields Museum & Art Gallery:

Tuesday 25 July

Explore the new SCRAN! Exhibition and then use vegetables and fruit to create artwork which is good enough to eat!

Tuesday 1 August

Find out what a caterpillar eats and then make your own Butterfly mirror prints.

Tremendous Tuesday Food Fun - South Shields Museum

Tuesday 8 August

Design your own ice cream cone with collage materials.

Tuesday 15 August

Make and decorate a biscuit pendent.

Tuesday 22 August

Using collage materials create a self-portrait, or make a portrait of a loved one.

Segedunum Roman Fort:

Monday 24 July

Find out what archaeologists do with an object once it has been removed from the ground. Have a go at finding, sorting and cleaning Roman artefacts.

Marvelous Mondays Explore Archaeology

Monday 31 July

Victor the Veteran Roman soldier will be talking about life on a military campaign. Get your hands on

Roman armour, helmets, shields and swords - all the sort of things that a Roman soldier might have used.

Monday 31 July

Before gladiator fights, there were often wild animal shows which involved animals fighting against men or other animals. Try designing and making your own wild animal mask.

Monday 7 August

Visit the To the Roar of the Crowd exhibition to view the different oil lamps on display. Make and add patterns to your own clay lamp.

Monday 7 August

The spectacle of gladiatorial combat and of circus entertainment were at the heart of Roman culture, and what better way to remember your day at the Colosseum, or the local amphitheatre in the province of Britannia, than with a souvenir to take home. Roman potters seized this business opportunity with enthusiasm, creating lamps, bowls and cups decorated with gladiators locked in combat, chariots speeding around the track, or herds of wild animals filling the arena.

Victor the Roman

Monday 31 August

During Roman times, wreaths and garlands of flowers and greenery were worn by men and women on festive occasions. Try designing and making your own flower garland.

Monday 14 August

The Romans liked to smell nice and would often visit bath houses to keep themselves clean. Have a go at mixing different scented herbs together to make your own Roman bath bag.

Monday 21 August

Have a go at making and decorating your own gladiator helmet with artist Simon Terry.

Monday 28 August

Gladiators fought in amphitheatres. Visit our exhibition To the Roar of the Crowd for inspiration, then design and make your own mini amphitheatre to take home with you.

Hatton Gallery:

Wednesday 26 July

Printmaking for children 5-11 years. Inspired by the prints in the Works on Paper exhibition.

Summer workshops - Acrylic on canvas

Thursday 27 July

Printmaking for 12–18-year-olds. Have a go at mono printing. Inspired by the Works on Paper exhibition.

Wednesday 2 August

Draw and print with rubber stamps. For 5–11-year-olds. Inspired by the Works on Paper exhibition.

Thursday 3 August

Acrylic on Canvas. For 12-18 years. Create a painting on canvas using acrylic paints, inspired by the artworks in the Works on Paper exhibition.

Arbeia Roman Fort:

Wednesday 26 July

Join community artist Rachel Eleanor Brook for an activity that explores the story of Regina and her

exquisite memorial. During the session, participants can design and embellish a box to take home with them, inspired by Regina’s decorative box.

Wednesday 2 August

Make your own Draco Standard, a banner carried by the Roman cavalry (soldiers on horseback) for scaring off the enemy.

Wednesday 9 August

Be inspired by the frescos in the Commanding Officer's villa and create your own mini-Roman fresco.

Wednesday 16 August

Be inspired by Roman face pots and make a small plant pot to grow herbs in.

Wednesday 30 August

Shipley Art Gallery:

Every Tuesday + Thursday in school holidays

Enjoy creative activities together on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the summer holidays! Each session has a different theme, and you'll take home something special you've made every time. Be inspired by the artworks on display and try a range of art materials in the beautiful surroundings of the gallery. Our friendly artists are here to support and can't wait to see what you create!

Under 5s fun day

Tuesday 17 August

Join the team at the Shipley Gallery for a morning of exciting activities, all designed to engage young children in the gallery. There'll be an array of hands-on creative activities run by the following museums and galleries: Shipley Art Gallery; Laing Art Gallery; Great North Museum: Hancock; Discovery Museum.

Wednesday 26 July + 23 August