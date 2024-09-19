How to get remaining places in the 2025 Great North Run
Nearly 60,000 people completed the Great North Run in 2024 - making it the event’s largest race in its history.
And following the weekend of running which covered a Friday evening 5k event, the Junior and Mini Great North Runs as well as the main event from Newcastle to South Shields, organisers have jumped on the hype with an additional September ballot.
You may have seen friends or family successful in the early ballot - which is a first for the half marathon event, but if you missed out in the ballot or are starting to feel like you’re missing out there are still plenty of ways to get involved.
Great North Run membership
Great North Run membership allows guaranteed entry to the next three races after purchase as well as other benefits, although these do sell out very quickly!
Memberships became available on Monday, September 16 and a one off payment includes guaranteed entry into the 2025, 2026 and 2027 Great North Run events as well as discounts on other runs, a training t shirt and a free event photograph at each run.
Anyone who pays for Great North Run membership still needs to pay the entry fee for the races each year.
Will there be another Great North Run 2025 ballot?
In addition to the September ballot, which has now closed with places also now allocated, there will be a second ballot. It is not yet known when this will open, although it will likely be around January. The team behind the race offer an online reminder service to let runners know when the ballot reopens.
Great North Run charity places
Anyone who wants to confirm their place for next year without paying for three year membership has the option of taking a charity place. Each year thousands of places are given to paired charities and some are already advertising spots for next year. Any charity places need to be applied for directly through the charity itself.
