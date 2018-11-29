How to give an elderly person an extra special Christmas in South Tyneside

A South Tyneside care home is aiming to spread the festive cheer to elderly people living alone in the borough by inviting them to join in their Christmas Day celebrations.

Once again, staff and residents at Anchor’s Palmersdene care home, in Grange Road West, Jarrow, have organised a fun day of Christmas cheer and are inviting older people in the community to spend Christmas Day with them.

They now hope older people will get in touch so they can help them join in the festivities.

The guests will join everyone at Palmersdene for Christmas lunch, take part in the festive activities, and then be taken home when they are ready, all free of charge.

Maureen McCulloch, manager at Palmersdene, said: “Christmas Day can be an incredibly lonely time if you live on your own.

“We wanted to extend the warmth and companionship of our lovely home to anyone facing the day alone.

“We go all out at Christmas for our residents, because some of them don’t have anyone else and we are seen as their family so we’re happy to invite some people in to join us for Christmas Day.

“Previous years have been very successful where the people from the community had a lovely day.

“We’ll pick them up in a taxi on the morning and they can spend all day with us and we’ll then organise for them to get taken home.”

If you or someone you know would like to join Palmersdene residents on Christmas Day please call manager Maureen McCulloch on 0191 4280660 ext 2.

Places are limited and will be filled on a first-come-first-serve basis.