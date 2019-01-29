How to join two new choirs launched as part of music scheme in South Shields

Singers in South Shields are being invited to exercise their voices by joining one of two new choirs starting in the town.

Choirmaster UK is the brainchild of musical theatre director and producer Adam Allinson and will give people the opportunity to join a ‘no-strings, no fuss’ choir.

Mr Allison said: “I was 18 years old, when I first stood in front of a group of people teaching them to sing, and 2019 marks my 10th year sharing this joy and inspiring people to sing out and find their voice.

“The secret to success is just that. It’s a secret.

“What I can tell you is that there is no boring choir leader, no complicated sheet music and no auditions.

“Most importantly Choirmaster is open to absolutely anyone, with the motto that ‘everyone can sing, it is everyone else’s hearing that is defective!’”

The two new choirs are run entirely by the singers who will be able to choose the music they sing.

There will also be social events planned throughout the year and Adam says it’s an opportunity to make friends and travel nationally and internationally on tours.

The two weekly sessions, which will take place at The Ocean Road Community Centre, will start on Monday, February 18, from 7pm to 8.30pm and on Tuesday, February 19, from 11am to 12pm.

Centre manager Liz Stephenson said: “This will be a fantastic and exciting opportunity for people to learn to sing in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.”

Adding: “If you are a beginner or experienced, come along and just have fun while sing your favourite songs”.

For details call 07854 829091 or email admin@thechoirmaster.co.uk.