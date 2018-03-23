How you can make Easter extra special for children in South Tyneside

This year’s Easter Egg Appeal has got off to a cracking start.

The Shields Gazette and Hope 4 Kidz 2018 Easter Egg Appeal was launched earlier this month and more than 1,000 chocolate treats have already been donated.

And we hope that more will be donated this weekend.

All the eggs are distributed to children struggling to overcome long-term illness, disability and problems such as poverty and abuse.

Our thanks goes to all those who have already contributed to our appeal especially the staff at Siemens in Hebburn, who have donated 422 eggs to our appeal.

Our thanks too go to all the stores and businesses who act as drop off points for the appeal.

Viv Watts, of North East charity Hope 4 Kidz, which helps underprivileged children, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the response we have had so far and we are so grateful to everyone who supports our appeal.

“We could not support all the charities relying on us without your help.

“Times are not getting any easier for charities or for the many families who rely foodbanks so our plea, of course, is, please, buy an extra Easter Egg and drop it into one of the collection points so that we can fulfil all the charity wish lists we have.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at one of our drop off points: Morrisons in Ocean Road and Santander in King Street.

The last day for donations is Tuesday, March 27.

For more information about Hope 4 Kidz or to have an Easter delivery, please call the charity direct on 0191 534 7788, or email aimee.burns@hope4kidz.org.uk or visit www.hope4kidz.org.uk.